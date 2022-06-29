Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has shared a video of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, hailing him as a sincere contributor to Dubai’s success story.

“The name of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum exists in each chapter of Dubai’s success story, as he accompanied its leader since his early age and worked according to his vision to make Dubai one of the most beautiful cities on the earth,” Sheikh Maktoum said.

“Sheikh Ahmed contributed to Dubai’s global leadership of the aviation sector as he devoted his efforts to building a leading government, global economy and modern city. Thanks to Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed for everything he did and is still doing for Dubai everyday,” Sheikh Maktoum added.