Dubai: Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has shared a video of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, hailing him as a sincere contributor to Dubai’s success story.
“The name of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum exists in each chapter of Dubai’s success story, as he accompanied its leader since his early age and worked according to his vision to make Dubai one of the most beautiful cities on the earth,” Sheikh Maktoum said.