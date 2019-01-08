Dubai: To celebrate the nation’s 50 years of wise leadership, all modes of public transport have been adorned with pictures of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai shared a video with how the roads, metros, buses and water taxis were included in the celebrations.
The video was accompanied with the caption: “RTA celebrates the achievements of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the past 50 years by adorning the public transportation and the roads with His Highness pictures.”
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid has been applauded for his commendable journey in 50 years of serving the nation, since his appointment as head of Dubai Police and Public Security on November 1, 1968.
Last month, Gulf News reported that His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, emphasised the triumphant journey of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid.
In a statement titled "Fifty Years of Pride", the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince addressed Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of starting his first mission in serving his homeland and people.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed said: "Since assuming his first mission as the Head of Dubai Police, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid now completes 50 years in service to the Homeland, a march awash with resounding achievements, during which he accompanied the late Shaikh Zayed and late Shaikh Rashid in their life until he has become a role model for leadership and management."