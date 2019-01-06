Dubai: One of the most famous squares in the world has paid tribute to His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The main facade of the Nasdaq building in New York has installed a large display of Shaikh Mohammad’s portrait over its facade, marking 50 years of the UAE Vice President’s achievements.
On its Twitter account, Nasdaq Dubai said: “We extend our dedication to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-president and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Thank you for your 50 years in serving the nation.”
The tweet was accompanied with the Arabic hashtag #Thank_you_Mohammad_Bin_Rashid and #50_years_national_service.
The American stock exchange Nasdaq (National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations) is the first electronic exchange where investors can buy and sell stock -- and is one of the world's largest exchanges in terms of market capitalisation, coming in second after the New York Stock Exchange.
The large mural, which covers several floors, was installed several days after His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on December 30, 2018 penned a heartfelt 'Thank You' letter for the administrative, governmental, and developmental insights Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid provided in the nation’s march to progress.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid embarked on his journey in serving the nation on 1, 1968, when he was appointed head of Dubai Police and Public Security. Three years later, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid rose to the ranks of UAE Minister of Defence.
For more than a decade, Shaikh Mohammad served as Crown Prince of Dubai from January 1995 until January 2006.
After the death of his brother Shaikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid became Ruler of Dubai on January 4, 2006, and has since undertaken a number of reforms in the UAE government.
The most recent reform was introduced just last Saturday, with the introduction of Dubai’s Magna Carta.
Shaikh Mohammad issued eight governing principles for the emirate of Dubai, to ensure the well-being of the people, the sustained progress of the nation, and the welfare of future generations.