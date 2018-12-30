Abu Dhabi: A leader of true international stature, who has never rested on his laurels, nor obsessed on his success, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has been working tirelessly towards the goal of a glowing future for the country — to become number one in the world.
Number one in everything: the highest education, health care, housing and standard of living.
For five decades, Shaikh Mohammad — a practical, realistic but optimistic leader, has presided over remarkable accomplishments in all areas that have made the nation proud.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid has completed a glorious 50 years in serving the nation. His leadership journey began on November 1, 1968, when he was appointed head of Dubai Police and Public Security.
Three years later, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid rose to the ranks of UAE Minister of Defence, a position he assumes till today.
For more than a decade, Shaikh Mohammad served as Crown Prince of Dubai from January 1995 until January 2006.
Accession
Since his accession as Ruler of Dubai on January 4, 2006, after the death of his brother Shaikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and later being named Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid has undertaken reforms in the UAE government, starting with the UAE Federal Government Strategy in April 2007.
In 2010, he launched the UAE vision 2021 with the aim of making the UAE "one of the best countries in the world" by 2021.
On this auspicious occasion, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday penned a heartfelt 'Thank You' letter for the administrative, governmental, and developmental insights Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid provided in the nation’s march to progress.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed said: “Since assuming his first mission as the Head of Dubai Police, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid now completes 50 years in service to the Homeland, a march awash with resounding achievements, during which he accompanied the late Shaikh Zayed and late Shaikh Rashid in their life until he has become a role model for leadership and management.”
Fifty years of pride
This came in a statement titled “Fifty Years of Pride” that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince posted on his twitter account and addressed to Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of starting his first mission in serving his homeland and people.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed said: “Dear Emiratis, nations and peoples speak high and pay tribute to their leaders and role models who make their achievements and civilisations. We, in the UAE, have the right to be proud of an exceptional leader who is loved and respected by his own people as well as those of the outside world. He is my brother, mentor and companion, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
“Fifty years, ‘Bu Rashid’, during which you have made the sky the limit of our ambitions, invested in human beings, and established the pillars of a renaissance that earned your people a track record of achievements.
His Highness Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has said that Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid, over 50 years of hard work and resounding successes, has translated his thoughtful ideas and strategies into actions in support of his homeland and people.
Bright present, better future
Shaikh Hamad said Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid’s strategies and initiatives have “proved to be a solid basis upon which we have established our ambitious transformational development drive. He sets an example for enlightenment-based thinking that is conducive to ensuring a bright present and better future for the country and our people.”
“Thank You Mohammed Bin Rashid for honestly pursuing the path of Zayed and his brothers, the Founders of the Union. You have turned the strategies of Zayed into a well-integrated methodology that turned the UAE into an oasis of security, prosperity and stability!” Shaikh Hamad said.
“Thank You Mohammad Bin Rashid for championing that supreme goal to ensure the UAE will become among the world’s bests by 2071! Thank You Mohammad Bin Rashid for your inspiring tale of leadership that’s helped the nation secure great strides across all walks of life!”
50 years of achievements
Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has emphasised that the achievements made by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid know no limits.
“Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid has dedicated his life for the sake of the homeland and his far-sighted vision has become a source of permanent inspiration for generations to come,” Shaikh Hazza said in statements marking the 50th anniversary of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid’s assuming his first mission in service to his homeland and people.
“Fifty years of inexhaustible giving and noble deeds saw a leader dedicating his life for the sake of his homeland. A leader who inspired the core principles of development from late Shaikh Zayed and late Shaikh Rashid to build the present and the future of his nation,” Shaikh Hazza added.
“In the Zayed Centennial and in the presence of his companion Mohammad Bin Zayed, he will continue the journey of building. Coinciding with the ‘Year of Zayed’, this 50th anniversary bodes well for more national glories to come. And with the ‘Year of Tolerance’ dawning upon us, we are filled with more joy and pride of a genius leader embodying the essence of tolerance.”
Inspiring tale of leadership
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has said that Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid is an inspirational leader, thanks to whom the United Arab Emirates has become a trendsetter that garners worldwide acclaim and admiration.
“Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid sets an example for distinction, innovation and creativity, and he is consistently translating his words and commitment into actions in support of his Homeland,” Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud said in statements that came in response to the initiative launched by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed to extend thanks to the Vice-President in recognition of his track record of achievements over 50 years of noble deeds and accomplishments.
“The initiative comes in honour of an exceptional leader who has been dedicating his entire life to place the UAE at the forefront of world’s most advanced nations. Thank You Mohammad Bin Rashid for all that you’ve done for the UAE and our people!” he added.
Milestones
November 1, 1968
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum appointed head of Dubai Police and Public Security
December 2, 1971
Takes charge as minister of defence in the first UAE Cabinet after the establishment of UAE
August 25, 1977
Oversees Dubai International Airport, developing Dubai as an international aviation hub and touristic attraction
January 4, 1995
Appointed Crown Prince of Dubai
February 16, 1996
Launches Dubai Shopping Festival
March 27, 1996
Announces inaugural Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest horse race
October 28, 2000
Declares open Dubai Internet City
January 20, 2001
Inaugurates Dubai Media City
October 29, 2001
Launches Dubai’s e-government initiative
February 16, 2002
Announces the establishment of Dubai International Financial Centre
January 4, 2006
Appointed Ruler of Dubai
January 5, 2006
Becomes Vice-President, as elected by the UAE Supreme Council. Proposal to appoint him as Prime Minister is also approved.
February 19, 2006
Launches Dubai Aerospace Enterprise
March 14, 2006
Issues Law No. 7 that legalises freehold ownership of land and property
April 20, 2006
Is conferred the King Abdul Aziz Medal, the highest accolade to be bestowed on head of states by Saudi Arabia
September 19, 2007
Launches Dubai Cares
February 1, 2008
Appoints Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum as Crown Prince of Dubai and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum as Deputy Ruler of Dubai
September 9, 2009
Launches Dubai Metro
January 3, 2010
Inaugurates Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building at 828 metres.
March 11, 2012
Launches Minister’s e-briefcase and e-knowledge Centre for Cabinet members
October 27, 2013
Inaugurates Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central
November 16, 2014
Announces plan to send space probe to Mars in 2021
September 16, 2015
Launches the Arab Reading Challenge
November 24, 2015
Launches the Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Fund to finance innovation
February 7, 2016
Opens Museum of the Future
April 27, 2016
Launches the world’s first integrated and comprehensive strategy to explore 3D printing — a technique first used to create architecture models
October 10, 2016
Launches The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour at a ground-breaking ceremony
November 8, 2016
Inaugurates the Dubai Water Canal
