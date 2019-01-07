Watch: Shaikh Mohammad’s vision for Dubai is realized

Videos

Watch: Shaikh Mohammad’s vision for Dubai is realized

Progress begins with a dream that translates into a vision, which hinges on its execution. In Dubai, the dream and vision curated by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, over 50 years has seen it grow from small port on a stretch of desert to a hub of transport, architecture and human fortitude. To mark the leader’s 50th year of service Dubai Future Foundation has tweeted a video of the nation’s progress: the realization of Shaikh Mohammad’s dream.

