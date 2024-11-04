Watch: Daredevil acts at Dubai Autodrome Follow us

This two-day event, called the Redbull Car Park Drift and designed by Abdo Feghali, showcased the drifting skills of nearly 43 participants worldwide. Witnessing their manoeuvres, from touching different flag points with their rear bumpers to swirling around tight corner spaces and parking their cars while drifting them to a perfect halt, was an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The grand finale will be held in Oman on 6 December 2024, and the Dubai winner will participate there with all other UAE region winners.