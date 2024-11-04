Watch: Daredevil acts at Dubai Autodrome

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos News

Watch: Daredevil acts at Dubai Autodrome

This two-day event, called the Redbull Car Park Drift and designed by Abdo Feghali, showcased the drifting skills of nearly 43 participants worldwide. Witnessing their manoeuvres, from touching different flag points with their rear bumpers to swirling around tight corner spaces and parking their cars while drifting them to a perfect halt, was an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The grand finale will be held in Oman on 6 December 2024, and the Dubai winner will participate there with all other UAE region winners.

Next Up

Watch: UAE and Slovenian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

Video: UAE President marks Flag Day at Qasr Al Hosn

Traditional Handicrafts Festival in Al Ain showcases Emirati heritage and artisan skills

Watch: Diwali celebrations in Dubai

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.