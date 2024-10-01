Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden, is blooming again for its 13th season, and visitors have plenty to look forward to with some brand-new features. The park boasts more than 150 million flowers and at least 120 varieties of plants, spanning 72,000 square metres and filled with sculptures covered in flowers.
Dubai Miracle Garden's most famous attractions are the Guinness World Record-breaking floral sculpture, which is in the shape of an Emirates Airbus A380, and an 18-metre sculpture of Mickey Mouse made with 100,000 plants and flowers.