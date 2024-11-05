Milan: Inter Milan face a big week for their European and domestic ambitions with the visits of both Arsenal and Napoli as the Italian champions try to banish worrying signs of frailty.

Simone Inzaghi’s team are level on seven points with Arsenal in the revamped Champions League and sit handily in the top eight positions, which offer direct qualification to the last 16.

On the face of it Inter are in good nick ahead of Wednesday’s game with seven wins in an unbeaten run of eight in all competitions since their only defeat of the season, in September’s Milan derby.

But the good results hide an indecisive streak, which has characterised Inter’s performances this term and left them trailing surprise Serie A leaders Napoli.

Strong squad

Inter conceded just 22 goals in Serie A last season as they crushed the domestic competition and Inzaghi’s side were heavy favourites to retain the Scudetto after keeping hold of star players and adding to an already strong squad.

But Inter’s previously solid defence has already been breached 13 times in 11 league fixtures while their formidable attack has lost the ability to close out of matches.

Chucking away a two-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Juventus was the latest episode of a series of uncharacteristic downfalls after profligate finishing kept opponents in games.

Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi (left) vies with Venezia's Jay Idzes during their narrow win on Sunday. Image Credit: AFP

And even Sunday’s single-goal win over Venezia, which moved Inter to one point behind Napoli came after VAR officials spotted Marin Sverko’s almost imperceptible handball and disallowed his stoppage time equaliser.

“We need to be more clinical. We missed a lot of good chances which would have made the match easier… we shouldn’t have only been 1-0 ahead in the 97th minute,” said Inzaghi.

Lautaro Martinez, the match winner at the weekend, is set to make his first start in this season’s Champions League alongside Marcus Thuram.

Packed fixture

France striker Thuram has only missed one match in Inter’s packed fixture list and was one of those guilty of missed chances in a tired-looking display against Venezia.

Inter are in the Champions League top eight thanks to his late winner at Young Boys last month, when both Thuram and Martinez had to come off the bench to save the day after disappointing efforts from their back-ups Marko Arnautovic and Mehdi Taremi.

Good news for Inter comes in the shape of the return of key midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Italy defender Francesco Acerbi who Inzaghi said will be available after a fortnight out with a thigh strain.

Inzaghi said the only player missing will be wing-back Carlos Augusto but with Federico Dimarco in red hot form, the Brazil international had little chance of featuring against the Gunners.