Watch: Diwali celebrations in Dubai

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of India's most widely celebrated festivals by Indian communities worldwide. It is often called the 'Festival of Lights,' and the revelry lasts over five days. This year, the primary day of the festival will be October 31. Diwali is a time for giving and receiving gifts, and UAE retailers have celebratory offers for shoppers. Several brands and individual stores have announced offers from jewellery and clothes to home décor and food.

Families and community groups have geared up for the biggest Diwali bash in Dubai, which will feature a variety of sweets, traditional diyas (lamps) and LED lights, beautiful rangolis (colourful patterns decorating the floor), and much more.

The festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil is traditionally celebrated over five days and is referred to as Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.