Watch: Voting begins to select the next President of US

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a historic presidential race that could profoundly change the country and the world.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's nominee, hopes to shatter a nearly 250-year-old glass ceiling and become the nation's first-ever female president. Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee who lost in 2020, is trying to become the second defeated president in history to win a non-consecutive term.

Polls nationally and in the vital swing states show no clear leader, reflecting a polarised country just as sharply as when the race started. More than 77.5 million Americans voted before Election Day, either by mail or through early in-person voting.

