Stunning fireworks extravaganza awaits marine transit riders on New Year’s Eve. Image Credit:

Dubai: The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched special offers and premium services to watch New Year’s Eve firework displays aboard marine transit modes, such as the Dubai Ferry, Waterbuses, Water Taxis and Abras.

Mohammad Abu Baker Al Hashmi, Director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said, “Watching stunning firecrackers from the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Atlantis during a charming tour of the Dubai Waterfront is bound to bring unforgettable memories to marine transit riders including residents, visitors and tourists.

The traditional Abra that carries passengers across Dubai Creek Image Credit: Gulf News

“Individuals interested in availing this service can call RTA’s dial-free number (8009090) or send e-mail to (wtbook@rta.ae) to learn more about the Water Bus, Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry and abra journeys. Water Taxi and Dubai Ferry cruises will start from 09:30pm on the New Year’s Eve and continue up to 01:30am (of the following day). The Water Bus and abra trips will start at 10:30pm and end at 01:30am (of the following day). The air-conditioned abra will offer services from the Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina) at a fare of Dh125 for adults, while children under two go free,” he added.

RTA's marine transit fleet on Dubai Water Canal Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News