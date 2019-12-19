Dubai: The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched special offers and premium services to watch New Year’s Eve firework displays aboard marine transit modes, such as the Dubai Ferry, Waterbuses, Water Taxis and Abras.
Mohammad Abu Baker Al Hashmi, Director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said, “Watching stunning firecrackers from the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Atlantis during a charming tour of the Dubai Waterfront is bound to bring unforgettable memories to marine transit riders including residents, visitors and tourists.
“Individuals interested in availing this service can call RTA’s dial-free number (8009090) or send e-mail to (wtbook@rta.ae) to learn more about the Water Bus, Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry and abra journeys. Water Taxi and Dubai Ferry cruises will start from 09:30pm on the New Year’s Eve and continue up to 01:30am (of the following day). The Water Bus and abra trips will start at 10:30pm and end at 01:30am (of the following day). The air-conditioned abra will offer services from the Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina) at a fare of Dh125 for adults, while children under two go free,” he added.
Dubai Ferry trips will start from Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Ghubaiba Station (Dubai Creek) and Aquarium Marine Station (Sharjah). The fare is Dh300 for silver class and Dh450 for gold class, with 50 per cent discount for children aged two to 10, and free for infants (less than two). Abra journeys will start from Dubai Festival City, Jaddaf Station and Ghubaiba Station at a fare of Dh125 for adults, and free for infants under two. Water Taxis will start off at Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina) at a fare of Dh450 per person, and free for children under two. Chartering the entire boat will cost Dh4,500,” said Al Hashmi.