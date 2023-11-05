Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai plans to construct 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders in key areas across Dubai. The initiative aims to enhance road safety, foster wellbeing and reduce the risks of road accidents.

By providing these facilities, RTA seeks to offer comfortable amenities to delivery riders while waiting for new orders, thereby increasing their overall happiness rating, and encouraging them to comply with traffic laws and regulations.

All rest areas are expected to be operational by July 2024.

Exterior of rest area in Al Barsha Image Credit: Supplied

This initiative stems from RTA’s efforts to regulate and enhance the safety of the delivery sector, which has seen huge growth in recent years. The number of companies offering motorcycle delivery services in Dubai grew to 2,891 in 2022, which represents a 40 per cent increase compared to the previous year, 2021.

Features

The exterior of the rest areas was designed to reduce the impact of sunlight and ensure proper insulation without compromising the view. Each rest area is air-conditioned and equipped with a snack dispenser, water cooler and mobile phone charging station. Each rest area accommodates up to 10 people, depending on the district and has ample parking spaces for motorcycles adjacent to the facility.

Traffic safety

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “Traffic safety is a top priority and RTA is keen to implement the traffic safety strategy in place for the emirate aimed to rank Dubai a global leader in traffic safety.”

He added: “The construction of these rest areas is part of RTA’s efforts to provide a proper working environment for delivery riders, given the substantial growth of the delivery business in recent years to meet the public demand for goods. RTA has charted out an integrated structure for the delivery market to uphold the quality of services provided to the public including a professional certification of delivery riders.

“In 2022, RTA launched the Delivery Service Excellence Awards to nurture competitiveness among delivery companies and riders in enhancing traffic safety, complying with traffic regulations, and achieving excellence and quality in customer service.”

Locations