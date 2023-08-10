Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has reminded all motorcycle riders of the necessity to maintain a sufficient safe distance between them and the vehicle ahead.
The reminder forms part of the agency's on-going traffic safety campaign.
Authorities have called upon road users to respect traffic laws and drive attentively and responsibly.
In general, it is recommended to keep a minimum three-second following distance — the safe following distance for vehicles is measured as a “three-second gap".
Determining the three-second gap is relatively easy: Motorists are advised to select a fixed object on the road ahead such as a signpost or a tree.
It is the minimum amount of space or gap a biker or motorist should leave in front of him.
The three-second rule means that increasing the distance between you and the vehicle ahead can help give you the time you need to recognise a hazard and respond safely.
Traffic law enforcers have also called upon motorists not only keep a safe distance between cars but also to stick to speed limits. Overspeeding and tailgating, or not keeping a safe distance between vehicles, are acts punishable by UAE traffic law.