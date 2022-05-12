Abu Dhabi: Speeding is the biggest cause of traffic fatalities, Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists in a bid to discourage speeding. The alert also called upon motorists to maintain safe distance from the vehicles in front.
“Speeding causes the most traffic deaths in the world, according to global statistics. The higher the speed, the more difficult it is to control [the vehicle], thus increasing the risk of endangering passengers,” police explained in a social media post.
“Great haste makes great waste, so follow [traffic safety] rules to protect yourself and other,” it added.
— To avoid accidents, do not speed. The higher the speed, the longer the brake response time to stop the vehicle, and larger the stopping time and distance. This leads to an increase in the force of collision in case of an accident.
— Adhere to the specific speed limit on each road.
— Maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front.
— Do not use your phone while driving in order to be prepared for unusual circumstances on the road.