Fujairah: A 73-year-old Arab man died after being run over by a speeding taxi in Fujairah on Friday night, police said on Saturday.
The deceased was run over by a taxi driven by a young man of another Arab nationality near Al Dalla Roundabout towards Al Nakhil Street in the emirate of Fujairah.
Colonel Saleh Mohammad Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the General Command of Fujairah Police, said the deceased was about to cross near the roundabout, but he was surprised by the speeding vehicle that ran over him. He died of his injuries.
The director pointed out that police operation room received a report at 8.30pm stating that a run-over accident occurred near the roundabout, as a result of which an Arab person was seriously injured. The traffic patrols moved to the scene of the accident.
Col Al Dhanhani stressed that pedestrians have the right to cross the road safely. He urged motorists to pay attention to the road while driving and called on pedestrians to not cross the road from undesignated points. He also highlighted the need to take into account children and the elderly when crossing the road.