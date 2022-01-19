Sharjah: In just 14 minutes, Sharjah Police arrested a driver who caused a deadly six-vehicle collision and fled the scene, in which a pregnant woman and her nine-year-old daughter were killed on Tuesday night.
A report was received by the Central Operations Room of Sharjah Police saying there had been a six-vehicle collision at a traffic intersection on Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi Street.
The crash happened because of speeding, resulting in a series of collisions between other vehicles, hitting a car at the intersection in which the Bangladeshi mother and her daughter died.
Five others were injured, including three other children of the woman who was killed. Their injuries were between minor and moderate.
The driver, a Gulf national, fled immediately after the accident.
Driver arrested
By searching and investigating, and gathering information, the perpetrator was arrested, and legal measures were taken against him, police said.
Sharjah Police called on motorists to be vigilant, adhere to the rules of traffic, and abide by the speed limits on the emirate’s roads, as speeding is a major cause of accidents that results in loss of life.
Sharjah Police stressed that it does not tolerate such driving behaviour and will implement the law on violators of traffic regulations who try to escape traffic patrols and pose a threat to the lives of road users.