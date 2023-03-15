Dubai: Shared electric scooters in Dubai made about 1 million trips in 2022 - doubled the figure for 2021 - without any fatalities or severe injuries reported.

E-scooters are ideal individual mobility means for short trips as well as first- and last-mile journeys, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said while releasing the figures todaty.

Over 557,000 riders used the service in 2022, and the satisfaction rating hit 76 per cent in comparison to 79 per cent in 2021.

The success of the first phase of shared e-scooters operation is a result of RTA’s efforts to expand the infrastructure at e-scooter operation zones that were announced early in 2022. RTA provided dedicated e-scooter lanes with high safety and quality standards, connecting attraction points and high-demand spots such as public transport stations and entertainment areas, like Jumeirah Beach.

Ride permits

RTA also permitted individuals to ride e-scooters on safe roads once they obtained riding permits. Since the launch of the electronic platform by the end of April 2022, the number of permits granted has grown to about 50,000.

The initial phase of constructing e-scooter tracks covered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk. It also covered safe roads and tracks within specific zones at Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama on designated tracks and zones, in addition to dedicated tracks for bikes and e-scooters across Dubai, excluding the cycling tracks at Saih Assalam, Al Qudra, and Meydan.

New areas

From the first quarter of 2023, RTA permitted the use of e-scooters in 11 new residential areas in Dubai after completing all engineering and technical procedures and verifying traffic safety issues in the new areas. Thus, they contribute to safer tracks for users of individual mobility means such as bikes and e-scooters.

Allowing the operation of e-scooters in 11 new residential areas raises the number of districts in which e-scooters are permitted to operate to 21; more than doubling the total length of tracks dedicated to bikers from 185km to 390km, which includes safe and shared internal roads for bikes and e-scooters across Dubai.

‘Safe roads’

RTA converted internal roads spanning more than 200km in Dubai into safe roads featuring numerous traffic safety measures, such as reducing the speed limit from 40km/h to 30km/h and providing directional and cautionary signs to ensure safe mobility for all road users.

The new areas where the use of e-scooters is permitted are Al Tawar 1, Al Tawar 2, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Garhoud, Muhaisnah 3, Umm Hurair 1, Al Safa 2, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha 3, Al Quoz 4, and Al Qusais 3. The objective of this phase was to provide the neighbourhood with facilities to serve residents and offer them smooth access to public utilities such as mosques, public parks, and public transport stations using eco-friendly means.

Cautionary signs

As part of procedures undertaken to enhance traffic safety in the new areas where the use of a scooter is permitted, RTA added ground markings that included introducing a red carpet marking to alert motorists that the use of e-scooters is permitted in this area, installing traffic signs that show the beginning and end of the safe track for riders of individual mobility means, modifying the speed signs, installing traffic and cautionary signs, as well as installing directional signs leading to public transport stations.

Awareness efforts

Since the start of the trial operation of e-scooters in October 2020, RTA has hosted numerous educational campaigns to sensitise e-scooter users on traffic safety requirements, operation areas, and conditions for the use of e-scooters. Recently, RTA focused on field efforts by deploying individuals to promote traffic awareness in popular areas among e-scooter users, such as Emaar Boulevard, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Water Canal, and Jumeirah Lake Towers. The campaigns targeting scooter riders stressed the need for compliance with safety regulations and discouraged unsafe practices such as having more than one rider on a single scooter, obtaining necessary permits, adhering to legal age restrictions, and observing the speed limits.

Over the last few months, RTA carried out awareness events at 8 metro stations that are popular among bike and e-scooter users. It coordinated with more than 40 scooter-selling outlets in Dubai to post stickers containing QR codes for checking all traffic safety instructions related to the safe use of e-scooters.

Fines

RTA alerted the public that Resolution No. 13 of 2022 of the Executive Council, regulating the use of bicycles, including e-scooters, in Dubai, lists 21 traffic violations applicable to bikers with fines ranging from Dh100 to Dh300. The resolution governing the use of bicycles in Dubai and the list of offences and their respective fines can be accessed via RTA’s website. If any grievances arise in connection with these violations, they can be lodged via email at fservices@dubaipolice.gov.ae within 30 days from the date of registering the violation.

Safety rules