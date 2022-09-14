Ras Al Khaimah: An operating agreement was recently signed between Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) and Tier Mobility to operate e-scooters and e-bikes in the emirate.
Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, general manager of RAKTA, said the agreement is among the priorities of the RAKTA to support “smooth mobility for all”, and make Ras Al Khaimah a smart and sustainable city, in addition to strengthening sustainable partnerships with major international companies.
He added: “The operation of e-scooters and e-bikes will be across 10 key areas in Ras Al Khaimah, including tourist and vital sites in the emirate. RAKTA along with Tier, will work closely together to ensure both residents and tourists receive the highest standards of safety.”
Environmental-friendly
Amir Melad, general manager, Middle East, at Tier, said: “This is yet another milestone for Tier as we are opening our seventh city in the Middle East, offering residents and tourists in Ras Al Khaimah a more environmental-friendly and convenient alternative, to seamlessly move around the city. Thanks to RAKTA’s commitment to providing advanced and safe transport options, we are pleased to be able to contribute to providing a first-class experience through our e-scooter and e-bike services.”
Electric scooters were launched for the first time in Ras Al Khaimah in 2019. Tier Mobility operates in more than 250 cities around the world, including Paris, London, Berlin and Dubai.