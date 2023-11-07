Abu Dhabi: Starting from November 13, heavy vehicles will not be allowed on a section of Sweihan Road in Abu Dhabi during morning and evening rush hours, police announced today.
On its social media platforms, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Technical Committee for Traffic Safety in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, stated that the prohibition of heavy vehicles on Sweihan Road applies towards Al Shawamekh, passing through Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street and up to the Musaffah truck bridge in both directions.
Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on this section of the road from 6.30am to 9am and from 3pm to 6pm, effective from November 13.
The move comes as part of efforts aimed at providing smooth traffic flow and reducing accidents, police said.
The Abu Dhabi Police General Command called on drivers to abide by the restriction and use an alternative route as shown on a map - from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Street towards the Madiyat Zayed Military Roundabout, passing through Al Adla Road to Al Rawdah Road (Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Truck Road).
The Traffic Department stressed the tightening of road controls, the imposition of fines on violators, and the monitoring and issuing of violations through smart systems.