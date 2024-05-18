Cairo: According to media reports, Kuwaiti police have arrested an expatriate who illegally entered the country more than four years ago amid a relentless crackdown on illegal immigrants.

The 45-year-old man, whose nationality was not revealed, was arrested by a security patrol in Al Jahra governorate in western Kuwait after failing to provide identification documents.

When fingerprinted later at a police station to obtain data about him, none was found. He admitted to having entered Kuwait smuggled inside a truck about 51 months ago. He was then referred to competent agencies for further investigations.

Kuwait has recently toughened measures against illegal foreign residents and warned that any expatriate sheltering an unlawful resident will be deported too.

Kuwaiti individuals or companies employing illegal immigrants face charges of unlawfully sheltering and covering up such individuals.

Hundreds of violators have left Kuwait since authorities announced a three-month amnesty that started in mid-March for residency law breaches, according to recent media reports.