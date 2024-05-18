Stampede at Kuwait mall halts 'Shabab Al Bomb' promotional event

Dubai: A promotional event in Kuwait for the popular series and film ‘Shabab Al Bomb’ ended abruptly on Friday when a stampede and several fainting incidents among attendees prompted organisers to cancel the gathering to prevent further accidents.

The event was held at Marina Crescent Mall and attracted a large crowd estimated at 20,000. The attendees included many children and teenagers with their parents, who had arrived hours in advance.

The combination of a large audience in an open area and high temperatures contributed to the chaotic situation. As fans crowded near the stage to catch a glimpse of the stars, including the young actor Faisal Al Issa, conditions worsened, leading to some attendees fainting. Ambulances were called to the scene to treat those affected.