Dubai: Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, recently received Mihai Cătălin Necula, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Romania; Eric Lacayo Rojas, Vice Minister of Public Security of Costa Rica; and Mario Luiz Sarrubbo, National Public Security Secretary of Brazil, at the Dubai Police Academy Officers Club.

The meeting was also attended by Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange; Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, Assistant Commandant for Academic and Training Affairs; Brigadier Dr. Sultan Al Jamal, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, along with several other senior officers.

This visit is part of the Government Experience Exchange Programme, organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior. The programme focuses on enhancing security and safety systems.

It has brought together Interior Ministers and security officials from various friendly countries around the world, with the aim of showcasing the UAE’s pioneering experiences and best practices in the security field, which has led to the UAE’s advanced position and leading role in international competitiveness indicators.

During the meeting, the ministers and security officials were given a comprehensive overview of the Dubai Police Academy, including the academy’s objectives, mission, future vision, number of graduates, and the various academic programs offered to postgraduates and cadets.

They were also informed about the Specialised Diploma in Police Innovation and International Leadership, organised by the General Department of Training in collaboration with the Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai and hosted at the Dubai Police Academy for four months.

The four-month programme’s key objectives were to facilitate knowledge and experience sharing among the participating officers and develop academic content that could enhance the capabilities of police agencies worldwide.

A total of 45 officers from 30 different countries, representing diverse police leadership roles, successfully completed this specialised diploma course.

The ministers and security officials were also informed about the UAE SWAT Challenge, which attracts the most elite tactical teams worldwide to compete across five specialised categories.

One notable initiative discussed was the empowerment of women in specialised police operations.

The Dubai Police has revealed the first all-female SWAT team, which was highlighted as a significant step in enhancing the Force’s capabilities.

The visiting officials were highly impressed by the sophisticated policing and security operations they observed at the Dubai Police.

They praised the competence and professionalism of the Dubai Police personnel and their dedication to leveraging the latest technologies to serve the community, enhance public safety, and safeguard citizens, residents, and visitors.