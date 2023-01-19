Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently opened a Quick Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre at Saih Shuaib to broaden the scope of technical testing centres in Dubai.
The new RTA centre is located in Dubai Industrial City and will serve individuals and companies at Seih Shuaib. It has a capacity of 500 vehicles and includes 8 testing lanes – 5 for heavy vehicles, 3 for light vehicles, and one for a comprehensive examination.
The centre also offers a mobile testing service for light and heavy mechanical vehicles, a comprehensive vehicle testing service, a VIP service that enables customers to obtain the required service faster and the chassis number printing service.
Operating hours
The centre also has a plate factory and a workshop for repairing light and heavy vehicles. It also provides all services related to the testing and licensing of light, medium and heavy vehicles from 7am until 10.30pm.
Abdalla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Licensing Agency, RTA, expressed his delight with the opening of Quick Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre at Saih Shuaib. He stressed RTA’s commitment to broadening and improving the level of services offered to the public, including various services relating to vehicle testing and registration.
“RTA is keen to expand, develop and enhance its services to the public… to the highest global standards. Achieving and maintaining this service level requires the use of the latest technologies and exchanging Information and expertise to enhance continually enhance these services,” added Al Ali.
Mohammed Khalifa, CEO of Quick Centre, said: “We are happy to join forces with RTA in providing technical testing services to individual and corporate customers and look forward to achieving common goals in serving citizens and residents of the UAE.”