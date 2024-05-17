UAE President meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia: On Friday, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Saudi Arabia and met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
The high-level meeting, held at the Azizia Palace in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, touched on the deep-rooted ties and strategic cooperation between the two Gulf nations.
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said that the visit of the UAE President to Saudi Arabia and his discussions with the Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm that communication, cooperation, and integration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are the keys to the prosperity, stability, and security of the region.
On his X account, Dr. Gargash tweeted: “The meeting between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prince Mohammed bin Salman reinforces that ongoing communication, cooperation, and integration with Saudi Arabia are essential for the prosperity, stability, and security of our region. Such leadership meetings on development and modernization greatly benefit our peoples and nations.”