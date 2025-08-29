The Ministry urges the public to report any suspicious activity immediately
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged citizens and residents in the UAE to remain vigilant against fraudulent phone calls made from unknown numbers.
In a post on X on Friday, the Ministry cautioned: “To safeguard your personal data, we advise you to remain cautious of calls from unknown numbers. These may be fake and fall under ‘vishing’ (voice phishing), where the caller falsely claims to represent an official entity in order to obtain your personal or confidential information.”
MoHRE warned that such calls are often attempts to steal sensitive details, including residency and passport information, bank account numbers, and confidential transaction codes of residents and employers dealing with MoHRE or other authorities responsible for visas, residency, and labour affairs.
The Ministry urged the public to report any suspicious activity immediately, either through the Contact Centre at 600590000 or via email at ask@mohre.gov.ae
Key details of the warning:
Objective: To obtain personal or confidential information by impersonating official entities.
Method: Calls from unknown numbers.
Public advice:
Do not respond to calls from suspicious or unknown numbers.
Always verify the caller’s identity before sharing personal information.
