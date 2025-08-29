GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE Ministry warns public against fraudulent calls from unknown numbers

The Ministry urges the public to report any suspicious activity immediately

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
1 MIN READ
UAE Ministry warns public against fraudulent calls from unknown numbers

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged citizens and residents in the UAE to remain vigilant against fraudulent phone calls made from unknown numbers.

In a post on X on Friday, the Ministry cautioned: “To safeguard your personal data, we advise you to remain cautious of calls from unknown numbers. These may be fake and fall under ‘vishing’ (voice phishing), where the caller falsely claims to represent an official entity in order to obtain your personal or confidential information.”

MoHRE warned that such calls are often attempts to steal sensitive details, including residency and passport information, bank account numbers, and confidential transaction codes of residents and employers dealing with MoHRE or other authorities responsible for visas, residency, and labour affairs.

The Ministry urged the public to report any suspicious activity immediately, either through the Contact Centre at 600590000 or via email at ask@mohre.gov.ae

Key details of the warning:

  • Objective: To obtain personal or confidential information by impersonating official entities.

  • Method: Calls from unknown numbers.

Public advice:

  • Do not respond to calls from suspicious or unknown numbers.

  • Always verify the caller’s identity before sharing personal information.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEcybercrime

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Flexible work hours in UAE on first day of school

Flexible work hours in UAE on first day of school

1m read
From Italian woodfired pizzas to sky-high infinity brunches, explore this month’s top dining spots in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Where to eat: Best restaurants, brunches, and new menus

4m read
Discover Latin ladies’ nights, Michelin-starred lunches, sushi with a California twist, and chocolate shops worth every dirham.

Best brunches and ladies’ nights in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

4m read
Plan the perfect girls' night out with this curated list of restaurants, lounges, and beach clubs offering great food, drinks, and vibes.

Top 12 Ladies’ Nights in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

4m read