Police in the UAE can slap motorists with a Dh400 fine, 4 black points for playing excessively loud music. Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: Playing shockingly loud music from your car won’t only bring angry glares from other road users but will also incur fines and black points, warned Abu Dhabi Police.

Motorists that play blazing music, without taking into consideration the needs of others, will be charged under the Federal Traffic Law with a Dh400 fine and four black points.

UAE drivers were cautioned against using the vehicle in a manner that causes disruption to others, and police urged residents to report any such types of incidents to the police hotline.

The awareness message was made to ensure that people living in residential areas are not affected by loud disruptions in the middle of the night, in addition to safeguarding peace and quiet among residents.

The UAE adheres to a zero-tolerance policy for reckless driving and will take legal action against street racing. Year-long campaigns are carried to educate young drivers on the dangers of modifying and changing vehicle parts, driving recklessly and endangering the lives of pedestrians and other motorists.

Driving recklessly will incur a heavy penalty of a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points on their traffic file and the vehicle will be impounded for 60 days. Modifying a vehicle’s engine or chassis without appropriate approval will bring about a Dh1,000 fine and 12 black points. The vehicle will also be impounded for 30 days.

In some instances however, the traffic court may also enforce community service as a form of punishment, such as cleaning public streets.

“Drivers should refrain from using the car horn excessively, especially near hospitals and schools, and not use it to intimidate other drivers as this can lead to the confusion of motorists and cause traffic accidents,” said Abu Dhabi Police.

Not using indicators, hazard lights

Police said a Dh400 fine will be slapped against road-users that do not inform other motorists when they intend to switch lanes, slow down or when there is an emergency on the road.

A car has several signalling devices, which include indicators, brake light, hazard warning light, headlights, reversing light and the car horn. These signalling devices are used by drivers to communicate to other road users what they intend to do. The purpose of the signals is to provide other road users with advanced warnings on what manoeuvre you intend to perform.