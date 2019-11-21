Abu Dhabi Police said passengers are not allowed to stand on the roof of the vehicle

Emirati youth take to the roads of Abu Dhabi to celebrate UAE National Day with a decorated car displaying the portraits of the UAE's rulers and colours of the national flag. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/GN Archives

Dubai: Police in the UAE have issued a stern warning to motorists who plan to decorate their vehicles for the UAE’s 48th National Day, and will impose hefty fines against those that flout traffic rules.

On Thursday, Abu Dhabi Police announced that police will intensify police monitoring through the smart system, radars and dispatching patrols across roads and tunnels in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region.

“Any vehicle that that is driven in a manner that poses a danger to others, or if they race on the roads, will result in the confiscation of the vehicle, a Dh2,000 fine and 12 traffic points,” said Abu Dhabi Police.

Fines will also be imposed on motorists if they are caught driving a noisy vehicle, or if they modified the vehicle’s engine to either enhance its speed or noise level.

In Abu Dhabi, motorist have also been given a clear deadline as to how long they can keep their decorations up. Police confirmed that this year, car decorations should only be put on display from November 25 to December 6.

Brigadier-General Mohammad Dahi Al Humairi, director of the traffic and patrols directorate in the Central Operations Sector, urged drivers to abide by traffic laws, participate in the nation’s celebrations within reasonable limits, and to cooperate with traffic police in areas where celebrations are being held.

Meanwhile, Fujairah and Ajman Police said that vehicles can only decorate their vehicles for National Day from November 28 to December 5, and urged all participants to follow traffic rules and drive in an orderly fashion during the holidays.

Only official rallies will be allowed on public roads.

Rules for National Day car decorations:

Motorists decorated their cars and took part in one of the many official car rallies held in 2018 for UAE National Day. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Motorists cannot hold any car rallies of their own. To participate in the official rally, residents are required to obtain a permit from the Directorate of Traffic and Patrols. A strict emphasis is placed on following traffic rules during the rally, and to follow the speed limit.

Motorists can raise the UAE flag on any part of the vehicle, provided that it does not endanger the safety of the driver or passengers.

It is permissible to place stickers on the sides of the vehicle.

Stickers cannot be placed on the license plate, the number of passengers should not exceed the prescribed number.

Passengers are not allowed to stand on the roof of the vehicle, or sit between the passenger window.

It is not allowed to perform stunts on the road and disrupt traffic.

Car owners should not change the colour of their vehicle, and not blur the license car plate in the front or the rear. It is also not permissible to spray cans of Silly String or snow foam on public property.