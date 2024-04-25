The Bus on Demand will facilitate people living and working in the areas to easily commute to Business Bay Metro Station.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “The decision to extend the ‘Bus on Demand’ service to Business Bay aims to bolster the mass transit network and ease congestion in vital areas. The initiative also responds to the growing demand for the service in the Business Bay, a hub for numerous corporate offices and businesses in the emirate.

Key areas

“The ‘Bus on Demand’ service has been well received by public transport users, particularly as the new expansion includes key areas and passes through a metro and tram station. As such, it provides a kind of integrated public transport network that allows passengers to travel to their destinations swiftly and safely.”|

The initiative operates on a smart response system which tailors bus availability to user demand. This service is executed using mini public buses that connect various areas through a smart app that enables customers to specify their journey from start to finish and pay the applicable fares. The service offers an innovative solution for first and last-mile trips, and links customers’ residential areas to the nearest mass transit stations,” explained Shakri.

How to use it