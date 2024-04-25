Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its ‘Bus on Demand’ service to Business Bay following a successful monthlong trial.
The Bus on Demand will facilitate people living and working in the areas to easily commute to Business Bay Metro Station.
Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “The decision to extend the ‘Bus on Demand’ service to Business Bay aims to bolster the mass transit network and ease congestion in vital areas. The initiative also responds to the growing demand for the service in the Business Bay, a hub for numerous corporate offices and businesses in the emirate.
Key areas
“The ‘Bus on Demand’ service has been well received by public transport users, particularly as the new expansion includes key areas and passes through a metro and tram station. As such, it provides a kind of integrated public transport network that allows passengers to travel to their destinations swiftly and safely.”|
The initiative operates on a smart response system which tailors bus availability to user demand. This service is executed using mini public buses that connect various areas through a smart app that enables customers to specify their journey from start to finish and pay the applicable fares. The service offers an innovative solution for first and last-mile trips, and links customers’ residential areas to the nearest mass transit stations,” explained Shakri.
Read More
- Rains in UAE: Dubai intensifies efforts to restore full services in the emirate
- Watch: Dubai rolls out robot that will use facial recognition to fine e-scooter, bicycle rule violators
- Dubai bus travel set to change as 22 bus stations will undergo overhaul
- RTA Dubai launches free smart umbrella service for public transport commuters
How to use it
The service operates through the Dubai Bus On Demand app available on both Apple Store and Google Play Store for smartphones and devices. The service operates 14-seater buses that navigate various geographical areas with flexible schedules and timings. Drivers of these buses can communicate directly with service requesters via the app, allowing them to reach the nearest point to a user’s location within the areas currently covered by the service: Al Barsha, Al Nahda, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Business Bay. Additionally, RTA plans to expand the service to other geographical areas of the emirate later this year.