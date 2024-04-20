1 of 9
Fontainebleau: Eight vintage Alfa Romeo cars will go on sale at an auction near Paris on Sunday.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 9
The collection, owned by a Franco-Swiss family, includes a 1969 Tipo 33/2 racing model estimated to sell at up to 2.5 million euros ($2.66 million).
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 9
The red racing car marked Alfa Romeo's postwar comeback to international car racing.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 9
Other models include a 1954 Giulietta Spider prototype estimated to reach 450 thousand euros.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 9
Also on auction, in addition to the eight cars, is a one-person racing boat with an Alfa Romeo engine.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 9
Stellantis-owned Alfa Romeo, a brand steeped in Italian automotive history, unveiled its new Milano small SUV, named after the northern Italian city of Milan where Alfa Romeo was founded in 1910.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 9
The Osenat sale takes place in Fontainebleau, south of Paris, and online.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 9
A 1963 Alfa Romeo SZ C Oda Tronca car is displayed ahead of the auction of nine Alfa Romeo pieces from the Gerald Bugnon collection at Osenat auction house in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 9
A 1969 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33/2 "Daytona" car is displayed ahead of the auction of nine Alfa Romeo pieces from the Gerald Bugnon collection at Osenat auction house in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France
Image Credit: Reuters