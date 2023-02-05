According to the RTA, road closures will take place in three phases:

Stage 1: 8:00am - 10:30am



Affected roads: Al Sukook St., Al Boursa St., Al Mustaqbal St., Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd, & Al Yamamah St.



Stage 2: 11:15am-1:00pm

King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud St., & The Walk at JBR.



Stage 3: 3:00pm-4:00pm



Al Multaqa 1 St., Al Enjaaz St., Happiness St., & Al Madina St.

