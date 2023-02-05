Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has notified motorists about anticipated delays on key roads across the city in connection with the Pink Caravan Ride.
According to official tweets, delays are expected to persist on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street, The Walk at JBR on Sunday, February 5 from 11:15 am to 1:00 pm, coinciding with The Pink Caravan Ride.
"Delays are expected on the streets near The City Walk (Al Multaqa Street, Al Enjaaz Street, Happiness Street, & Al Madina Street) 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Please plan your trip and depart early to reach on time." RTA tweeted.
RTA has advised motorists to start their journey early and use alternative roads to reach their destinations in order to avoid delays.
Dubai road closures
Affected roads: Al Sukook St., Al Boursa St., Al Mustaqbal St., Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd, & Al Yamamah St.
Stage 2: 11:15am-1:00pm
King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud St., & The Walk at JBR.
Stage 3: 3:00pm-4:00pm
Al Multaqa 1 St., Al Enjaaz St., Happiness St., & Al Madina St.
Street closures will be near The City Walk (Al Multaqa St., Al Enjaaz St., Happiness St., & Al Madina St.).
The Pink Caravan Ride will travel across the seven emirates between February 4 and 10 offering free screenings and raising awareness on breast cancer and the importance of early detection to tackle the disease.
PCR - Day 2
On Sunday, the ride will take place in Dubai, starting from DIFC Gate Avenue at 8am, passing by Marasi Parking towards Skydive Dubai before reaching JBR at 12.30pm and ending Day two activities in City Walk at 3pm.
Pink Caravan Mammogram clinics will be available at La Mer from 4pm-10pm, while the Daily Minivan Stops will be at Dubai Frame and City Walk between 4pm and 10pm with an hour break at 3pm.
Pink Caravan Ride which run until February 10 will raise awareness on the most prominent and preventable types of cancer, including breast, skin, colon, prostate and testicular cancer, in addition to childhood and cervical cancer.
There will free breast cancer medical screenings throughout the nationwide ride, including clinical, ultrasound, and mammograms for both women and men, aiding in dispelling the myth that men can’t get breast cancer.