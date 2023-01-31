Sharjah: The Pink Caravan Ride (PCR), an annual breast cancer awareness initiative of UAE-based Friends of Cancer Patients Society, has announced the official routes for the ride, set to commence its 11th edition on February 4 in conjunction with World Cancer Day. This journey of hope and courage will traverse the seven emirates, with the first day focusing on raising awareness for the most prominent and preventable types of cancer, including breast, skin, colon, prostate, testicular, childhood, and cervical cancer.

The ride will begin on February 4 in Sharjah and Ajman, with riders starting at Al Heera Beach in Sharjah, the official opening ceremony at 8am and the start of the procession at 9am. The journey will take riders through the streets of Sharjah with an estimated arrival time of 11.30am at Heart of Sharjah (Al Hisn). In the afternoon, riders will begin at Thumbay Hospital Ajman at 3pm and end at Al Zorah Marina 1, encountering notable areas in Ajman, with an estimated arrival time of 6pm.

On Day 2, the ride will take place in Dubai, starting at DIFC Gate Avenue at 8am, passing by Marasi Parking at 9.30am, then Skydive Dubai at 10.45am, passing by JBR at 12.30pm and ending at City Walk at 3.30pm.

Day 3 will take place in Sharjah, with riders starting at BEEAH Group at 8am and then heading to Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), Sharjah TV, Al Jada, and Sharjah University City Arena, before ending at University Hospital, with an estimated time of arrival at 4pm.

Day 4 will take place in UAQ, with riders starting at UAQ Wall at 9am, passing by UAQ Hospital, and ending at Kite Beach at 12pm. While starting point 2 at UAQ is at Hamriyah Fisherman’s Marina at 2pm, visiting significant places such as Hamriyah Ladies Club, with an estimated arrival time of 4pm at Hamriyah Beach.

Day 5 will take place in Fujairah, with riders starting at Kalba Waterfront at 8am and ending at East Coast Fishing Charter Kalba Corniche at 9.15am. Then, starting point 2 will be Kalba Corniche at 10am and ending in Fujairah Umbrella Beach at 12pm. Finally, starting point 3 will be from Old Souq Khorfakkan at 1pm, with an estimated arrival at 5pm in Khorfakkan Amphitheatre.

Day 6 will take place in Ras Al Khaimah, with riders starting at Saqr Hospital at 9.30am, passing by Cove Rotana Resort and ending at Mina AlArab Lagoon at 4.30pm. The final day, Day 7, will take place in Abu Dhabi, starting at Oasis of Dignity Parking at 10am, passing by Sheikh Zayed Mosque and ending at Health Point at 12.30pm, with a closing ceremony at 6pm in Al Hudayriat Island.