Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has resumed marine transport operations to serve residential areas around the Water Canal and Business Bay, following the completion of enhancement works.

The first line, DC2, operates from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 10pm on Sundays, with intervals between 30 and 50 minutes. This line connects Waterfront, Marasi, Business Bay, Godolphin, and Sheikh Zayed Road stations, providing a convenient transport option for commuters travelling to and from key business and leisure hubs in the area.

The second line, DC3, operates from 4pm to 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays. It connects Al Jaddaf Station with the Dubai Design District Marine Transport Station, operating in both directions. This line offers an efficient and convenient transport option for passengers between these two areas, particularly those seeking to connect to Creek Metro Station on the Green Line from the Dubai Design District. The service runs every 35 minutes, providing seamless access to and from the area, with a fare of just Dh2 per stop on both lines.

Khalaf Hassan Abdullah Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at the Public Transport Agency, RTA, said: “The aim of developing and resuming the operation of these lines is to efficiently achieve our objectives of supporting the economy, enhancing the quality of projects and life, and serving waterfront development projects.”