Meet Alpago, the Turkish-Korean stand-up comedian

Many people these days dream of moving to South Korea, but for Sinasi Alpago, he made that dream a reality. The journalist and part-time stand-up comedian moved to South Korea as a teen and now, is a “minor celebrity”.

“I moved to Korea when it wasn’t that popular. Back when Nokia was the best phone and brands like Hyundai and Samsung weren’t as big as they are today,” he said in an exclusive interview with Gulf News.

“When I studied the Korean language, I realised my destiny is not with numbers (engineering) but with letters,” he added.

Besides working a full-time job, Alpago makes time to grow his YouTube channel and sometimes, even perform at different stand-up shows in South Korea.

On why he chose to do stand-up comedy, he said, “I need something crazy to change my life’s pattern. So I thought comedy will be a good way to do so.”