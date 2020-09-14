Dubai: Docking services for private yachts and boats are now available at Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) Al Garhoud Marine Workshop, RTA announced on Monday.
“The docking/undocking services at Al Garhoud Marine Workshop include lifting of boats and outdoor maintenance yards fitted with water and electricity services for boats and yachts measuring up to 20 metres,” said Mohammed Abu Bakr Al Hashmi, director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.
He noted Al Garhoud Marine Workshop is strategically located in the middle of Dubai Creek, which makes it accessible to boat and yacht owners benefit from service at competitive rates.
The workshop offers maintenance services from 8am to 5pm as well as boat docking/undocking services from 9am to 4pm, from Saturday to Thursday.
“The service is available to individual owners of boats and yachts as well as tourist companies seeking to keep their boats and yachts ready to offer top services to clients,” Al Hashmi said. “It has to be noted, however, that RTA offers boat docking/undocking services and the usage of outdoor yards only, and does not carry out maintenance service,” he added.
Al Hashmi reminded boat and yacht owners to bring in their selected maintenance firms to undertake maintenance services. “This offers them further service flexibility,” he added.