Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday notified motorists about the closure of multiple roads across the city in connection with UAE Tour Women 2023 cycling event.
Port Rashid in Dubai will host the first stage of the highly anticipated event today. This event, which kicks off in front of the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, brings together 20 international teams for a 5-day competition.
According to official tweets, delays are expected to persist from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023.
Affected roads will be: Port Rashid to Al Khaleej Street, Infinity Bridge, Baniyas Road, Al Rabat Street, Tripoli Street, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street, Manama Street, Ras Al Khor Street, Al Meydan Street, Al Hadiqa Street, Al Wasl Street, Umm Suqeim Street, Al Qudra Street, Hessa Street, Dubai Sports City, Al Fay Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Service Road, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street, Dubai Harbour.
RTA has advised motorists to start their journey early and use alternative roads to reach their destinations in order to avoid delays.
Dubai road closures
Stage 1: Port Rashid – Dubai Harbour (109 KM)
Stage 2: Al Dhafra Castle – Al Mirfa (133 KM)
Stage 3: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium – Jebel Hafeet (107 KM)
Stage 4: Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy – Abu Dhabi Breakwater (119 KM).
The inaugural Women’s UAE Tour 2023 will take place race across the UAE between February 9 and February 12, ahead of the fifth edition of the Men’s UAE Tour, which will take place from the 20th to 26th of February.