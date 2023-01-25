Abu Dhabi: UAE Team ADQ, the UAE’s first professional women’s cycling team, will participate amongst 20 international teams in the first Women’s UAE Tour 2023.
The inaugural Women’s UAE Tour 2023 will take place from the 9th to 12th of February, ahead of the fifth edition of the Men’s UAE Tour, which will take place from the 20th to 26th of February.
The tour’s total distance is 468 km and comprises 4 stages; Stage 1: Port Rashid – Dubai Harbour (109 KM), Stage 2: Al Dhafra Castle - Al Mirfa (133 KM), Stage 3: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium – Jebel Hafeet (107 KM), and Stage 4: Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy - Abu Dhabi Breakwater (119 KM). Reflecting the UAE flag colours, UAE Team ADQ riders will be wearing the new race official jerseys.
Key event
Melissa Moncada, Head of UAE Team ADQ, said, “We are thrilled to be part of the first Women’s UAE Tour next month. It is an inspirational race for many reasons; the first of its kind in UAE and the region. Additionally, it is a unique opportunity for women in UAE to support the female team representing our nation and see them competing in a World Tour standard race on our home soil. We are confident that this key event will shape and shake the women’s cycling ecosystem in UAE, and consequently inspire more young women in UAE and the Middle East region to join the cycling movement.”
UAE Team ADQ organised its training camp, ahead of the 2023 UCI World Tour, last December in Tuscany, Italy. Sixteen riders from nine nationalities represent UAE Team ADQ during the new season.