Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is offering 350 “fancy” number plates comprised of two-digit plates for vintage vehicles and motorbikes in addition to three, four and five-digit plates for private vehicles bearing A-G-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V codes.
The auction is the 71st in RTA’s online auctions for “distinguished” license plate numbers.
Registration of bidders for this online auction started today. The bidding process kicks off at 8am on May 29 and continues for five days.
The selling of license plates in this auction is subject to a five per cent VAT (Value Added Tax). Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an non-refundable participation fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card via the RTA’s website or via the Dubai Drive app.