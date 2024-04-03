Dubai: Dubai Police have seized 383 motorcycles and electric scooters in the first 18 days of Ramadan for violating road rules, they revealed on Wednesday.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, stressed Dubai Police’s keenness to spread awareness among road users to reduce violations and accidents. He explained that Dubai Police is intensifying operations that aim to reduce violations and arrest riders who are reckless regarding people’s lives.

Helmets are a must for riders, among other rules Image Credit: Supplied

Maj Gen Al Ghaithi stated that, from the beginning of Ramadan until the 18th of the holy month, Dubai Police seized 383 bicycles and electric scooters, and issued many violations against their riders for negligence and non-compliance with rules in the designated places.

He explained that there are safety conditions that riders must follow, such as staying in dedicated lanes for them. They must also wear a helmet and reflective vest, install a bright, reflective white light at the front of the bike, and a bright, reflective red light at the back. Bicycles must be equipped with working brakes.