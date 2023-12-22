Dubai: In a joint initiative to enhance road safety, Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have distributed safety gear, including helmets, reflective belts, and cycling water bottles safety equipment, to cyclists and scooter users in various targeted areas across Dubai.
The campaign specifically targeted cyclists and electric scooter riders in the residential areas developed by Emaar and Nakheel. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote traffic awareness and reduce accidents.
Commitment to road safety
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic, highlighted the commitment of Dubai Police and RTA to spreading traffic awareness and reducing incorrect behaviours and traffic accidents. He emphasised the importance of ensuring all road users, including drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians, understand their traffic responsibilities to achieve the highest levels of safety.
Enhancing traffic compliance
Al Mazrouei noted that the initiative also aims to increase adherence to traffic rules, contributing to safer roads in Dubai.
“All relevant entities in Dubai are exerting substantial efforts to ensure road safety through extensive traffic awareness campaigns to reduce traffic violations and accidents,” he said.
Field visits
Major General Saif Al Mazrouei noted that Dubai Police, in cooperation with the RTA, conducted several field visits and events across Dubai. These visits involved providing targeted motorists with safety tools and information on traffic safety requirements.
Joint efforts
Engineer Badr Al Siri, Executive Director of Traffic Management at the RTA, stressed the importance of utilising various media channels to convey traffic awareness messages. He noted the growing segment of cyclists and electric scooter users, integral to “Dubai’s Bicycle-Friendly City Strategy.”
The activities, conducted with Dubai Police and companies like Emaar and Nakheel, are part of specialised programs for residential areas, including the Jumeirah Lake Towers area.
Statistics and achievements
In 2023, the Traffic Department conducted over 96 awareness visits in different locations in Dubai, benefiting more than 3,400 cyclists and electric scooter users. These visits provided direct information on safety requirements and traffic advice to prevent accidents.
Public call for compliance
Engineer Badr Al Siri urged the public to adhere to traffic safety regulations and designated areas for cycling and scootering. He highlighted the importance of following speed limits, which vary by location - 20 km/h in residential and beach areas, 30 km/h on Meydan Street and shared streets, and unrestricted on Seih Al Salam and Al Qudra tracks.