1 of 12
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police had conducted an inspection of the e-scooters that were made available during its trial phase at five busy zones across Dubai on Monday. Above, E-Scooters parked at Internet City.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 12
A resident riding e-scooter at Jumeirah Lake Towers as trial run of e-scooters in Dubai started in five zones. E-scooters or electronic scooters, which are stand-up scooters powered by a small electric motor, will also be tested at Dubai Internet City, 2nd of December Street, and Al Rigga in Deira.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 12
E-Scooters station at Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Down Town, Dubai. The ‘first and last-mile’ is a term used to describe the beginning or end of an individual’s public transport journey.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
4 of 12
E-scooters have become popular in major cities around the world with private companies launching scooter-sharing schemes. Above, E-Scooters station at Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Down Town, Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
5 of 12
E-scooters are a type of personal light electric vehicles (PLEV), with an average speed of 20km/h. Above, E-Scooters station 2nd December street, Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
6 of 12
E-Scooters station at Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Down Town, Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
7 of 12
A resident rides next to e-scooters parked at Jumeirah Lake Towers as trial run of e-scooters in Dubai started in five zones.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 12
E-scooters typically have two or three wheels and no seats, so users ride them while standing.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
9 of 12
A resident ride an e-scooter at Jumeirah Lake Towers. The RTA and Dubai Police are working together on the launch of the e-scooter scheme, along with local scooter-for-hire suppliers Arnab and Skurrt, and global operators Careem, Lime and Tier.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 12
These electric motor-powered scooters are widely regarded as an environmentally friendly mode of transport, particularly with regards to ‘first and last mile’ solutions
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
11 of 12
People passing by look at e-scooters in Al Rigga, Deira.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
12 of 12
A resident rides an e-scooter in Al Rigga, Deira.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News