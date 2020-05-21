1 of 8
Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners (CLPC), America’s first real-world smart city environment, together with two companies, Go X and Tortoise, has launched what is claimed to be the world’s first fleet of teleoperated e-scooters available for the public.
With the “Hail my Scooter” app, you can have a scooter drive itself to your location, doing away with the hassles of finding a scooter, returning them to a home base for safe parking, charging or cleaning.
When a rider wants to grab a Go X Apollo self-driving scooter, all he needs to do is push a button in the app, and the scooter will find its way to the rider’s location.
After riders complete trips, the scooters will drive themselves back to a safe parking spot. To make this possible, the e-scooters are repositioned by Tortoise’s remote teleoperators.
Go X has implemented COVID-19 health safety measures in order to provide the safest transportation solution today. Each vehicle is thoroughly disinfected upon being remotely repositioned to a home base, and every Go X Apollo employee is required to pass a daily COVID-19 health check. Each scooter also gets a sticker that shows that it was thoroughly disinfected, and that it is free of COVID-19.
“An important goal for us was to ensure that residents can enjoy the convenience of using e-scooters, while creating a world first in efficient, organised and advanced micromobility – right here in Peachtree Corners,” said Brian Johnson, city manager of Peachtree Corners. “As a reflection of our commitment to making cities smarter, we didn’t hesitate to partner with Tortoise to launch the first-ever fleet of self-driving e-scooters to be available for public use.”
“I am excited that we get to introduce the safest transportation solution for the post-COVID-19 world. While we made getting a scooter as magical and easy as ordering an Uber or Lyft car, we also went above and beyond to make to make sure that our vehicles provide the most virus-free ride out there,” said Alexander Debelov, CEO of Go X.
“Smart city technology like Tortoise’s automated repositioning service is designed to make cities cleaner, safer and more sustainable for everyday citizens,” said Dmitry Shevelenko, co-founder and president of Tortoise. “Curiosity Lab offers the unique opportunity for us to develop and deploy our technology in an environment where people live and work each and every day.”
