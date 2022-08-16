1 of 5
POLICE SAFETY DRIVE FOR ABU DHABI SCOOTER RIDERS: Two-wheelers, especially e-scooters, are very popular in Abu Dhabi, where police have stepped up a campaign to ensure that riders follow the safety rules. This includes educating riders on two-wheelers that fail to meet safety standards, riding skills and fines for violations. Many riders are unaware of the rules and regulations, which makes the police campaign essential. It is up to riders, motorists and pedestrians to obey the rules to ensure the safety of everyone. (By Faisal Masudi, Assistant Editor)
DUBAI PROPERTY BUYERS, TENANTS MUST MAKE COST ADJUSTMENTS: Dubai’s property market dynamics keep changing fast. The rate of growth in property values has started to stabilise amid rental gains. The number of new homes delivered is falling behind the demand, which adds to the demands from landlords. For tenants, the only question is whether rent gains too will stabilise before the year is out. The number of people who want to move to new rented homes is declining, a clear sign that potential tenants feel a move will be costly. So the Dubai property market is at an inflection point now. (By Manoj Nair, Business Editor)
SOCIAL MEDIA BREAKS FOR MENTAL HEALTH: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor Tom Holland is taking a break from social media to detox. He said being on Instagram and Twitter was “overwhelming” and “very detrimental to my mental state”. Celebrities often face bullying and harassment on social media, even those who are as low-key and lovable as Holland. It’s only natural for people to step back from being online. This applies to non-celebrities too, who can get sucked into the negative parts of apps, such as hate, comparisons and gossip. We all need to be aware of what we’re consuming. (By Jennifer Barretto, Assistant Editor)
CRICKET FEVER PICKS UP MOMENTUM: The UAE cricket fans are bracing for another bonanza with the top five Test-playing countries competing for Asia’s showpiece from August 27 to September 11. The added incentive will be the presence of the UAE if they win the four-team qualifiers in Oman. The cricket fever has soared with the announcement of the schedule of matches and the ticket sales. So all roads should soon lead to the cricket stadiums in Dubai and Sharjah. (By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor)
KENYA POLL DISPUTES SHOULD BE RESOLVED IN COURT: No election in Kenya since 2002 has gone uncontested in courts, which is fine. But the outbreak of violence in some areas after William Ruto was declared the winner of the August 9 poll undermines the democratic process. Ruto’s rival Raila Odinga should rein in his supporters and keep his promise of taking any dispute to court. After recovering from the trauma of previous post-election violence, Kenya can ill-afford another round of bloodbath. (By Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor)
