The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols warned drivers against using mobile phones to browse the internet, make calls or take pictures when on the road. It also said blocking the road is punishable by a Dh800 fine and four traffic points.

According to Abu Dhabi Police, here is a list of the 10 most dangerous practices to avoid while driving.

1. Using mobile phones while driving. This reduces reaction time by 35 per cent, even when using a hands-free device. In the UAE, using a mobile phone while driving can lead to a Dh400 fine and four black points.

2. Driving under the influence of drugs. Consuming prohibited drugs and alcohol cause blurred vision and also hinder your ability to concentrate, not to mention that they can lead to hefty fines and penalties. In the UAE, a driver caught under the influence of alcohol and drugs faces heavy fines or imprisonment as decided by the court, which can be a fine of up to Dh20,000 plus 23 black points and confiscation of the vehicle for 60 days. The court may also suspend the licence for a period of one year from the day the ruling is issued.

3. Speeding. Going over the speed limit, which hinders the ability to control the car, is the second biggest cause for traffic accidents across the globe. Motorists who exceed the speed limit by 80km/h face a fine of Dh3,000, 23 black points and their vehicles will also be impounded for 60 days.

4. Not wearing seatbelts. While airbags can make your car safer, they too are designed to work with seatbelts. Therefore, all the passengers are required to wear a seatbelt at all times. Also, children up to four years old must use a child car safety seat and shouldn’t be seated in the front seat until they are 10 years old and 145cm tall. Those who violate these rules must pay a Dh400 fine and face four black points.

5. Reckless driving. Careless behaviour on the road can endanger lives and property. It will also incur a fine of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points and the vehicle impounded for at least 60 days in the UAE.

6. Not maintaining a safe distance. Maintaining a safe following distance is extremely important no matter how busy or empty the road is. This is generally regarding as 56 meters when driving at a speed of 100km/h. The distance is recommended under normal road and weather conditions.

The safe following distance between two vehicles is of two seconds, as per guidance from Abu Dhabi Police. The rule allows you to stop on time if necessary. However, if a driver fails to maintain the recommended distance, it will result in the Dh400 fine and four black points.

7. Eating while driving. Another important thing that you should avoid while driving is eating, which cause unnecessary distraction. It is best to eat a light meal before you drive.

8. Not maintaining lane discipline. Many drivers unnecessarily change lanes and try to overtake a vehicle without indicating. As per the driving rules in the UAE, if the signalling lights are not working, you will face the fine of Dh400 along with two black points.

Also, each lane is marked for the motorists - the left-most lane is the fastest one. If you are a slow driver then, avoid driving in the fast lane because this lane is designated for those who want to drive at maximum speed. In Abu Dhabi, there is a fine of Dh400 for driving slow in the fast lane.

9. Ignoring traffic signals. Running a red light is a common violation and one of the most important things you should avoid while driving. It can cause serious accidents and incur a fine of Dh1,000 and 12 black points. Also, the vehicle can be impounded for 30 days in the UAE. Stay focused and make a habit of slowing down the vehicle when you see the yellow light.

10. Playing loud music. The high volume can make unaware of the surrounding. It may be that an ambulance is approaching or someone needs some emergency help.

Aside from these driving mistakes, the condition of your car can also contribute to accidents and land you in legal trouble.