President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday received condolences on the death of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan from His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman.