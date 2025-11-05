While similar orca predation events have been observed off South Africa, Australia, and California, this is the first confirmed case in Mexican waters, underscoring the adaptability and wide-ranging nature of these apex predators.

Researchers noted that juvenile white sharks appear particularly vulnerable, suggesting they may become seasonal prey for orca pods, which could impact local shark populations over time.

Marine biologists say the discovery not only expands understanding of orca behaviour but also highlights the complex predator-prey dynamics unfolding beneath the ocean’s surface — where even great white sharks are not safe from nature’s most formidable hunters.

With inputs from Agencies and Video by Erick Higuera and Marco Villegas