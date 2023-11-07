Dubai: Dubai Police has honoured a number of e-scooter riders for adhering to road safety guidelines.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic, emphasised that the recognition is intended to show gratitude toward the significant efforts of committed riders, which led to a noticeable decrease in fatal road accidents.
He said: “The Department of Traffic Education at the Dubai Police, formed a team to monitor e-scooter riders and recognise their commitment by awarding them recognition certificates and the Scooter Hero pin.
"This aims to encourage all riders to comply with traffic rules, adhere to road safety measures, and motivate them to obtain the Scooter Hero title.”
Who can be a Scooter Hero?
Al Mazroui clarified the criteria and standards of choosing committed e-scooter riders, including adhering to designated paths, complying with traffic laws, wearing helmets and reflective jackets, and equipping rides with bright white front and red rear light reflectors and functioning brakes.
Al Mazroui underscored the organisation's unwavering commitment to promoting traffic awareness and educating all individuals who use the road about traffic regulations and safety precautions.
This initiative is primarily aimed at curbing instances of road violations, reducing traffic accidents, and ultimately minimising fatalities associated with road incidents.
“All road users, including drivers, passengers, and pedestrians, have the right to use the roads safely,” he said.