Dubai: To facilitate transportation to and from Dubai International Airport, Dubai Metro operating hours will be extended on Wednesday and Thursday from 12am to 5am.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) posted on X that trains will depart from centrepoint Metro Station and will only stop at the following stations: Emirates Metro Station, Airport Terminal 1 Station, Airport Terminal 3 Station, and GGICO Station.
“Please ensure your nol card has a minimum balance of 15 AED before departing. Taxis will be available at centrepoint and GGICO stations to easily transport you to your destinations after you disembark from the metro,” RTA added.