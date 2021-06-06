Abu Dhabi: Motorists found driving on Abu Dhabi roads with worn out tyres will be fined Dh500, the Abu Dhabi Police has warned.
The motorist will also be given four black points, and the vehicle will be impounded for a week.
Summer hazards
As part of its Safe Traffic Summer campaign, the Police advised motorists to check their tyres to ensure that they are all safe and unworn. Tyres that are worn out can lead to accidents due to the high road temperatures, the Police explained.
Video clip
A video clip released by the Police on social media platforms shows a number of cars suddenly skidding off the roads as a result of unfit tyres. A white sedan can be seen crashing into the roadside fencing. Another pick-up can be seen careening out of control until another car collides with it.