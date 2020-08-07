Airport taxis, however, will still have plastic dividers between drivers and passengers

Dubai: Plastic sheet barriers installed in Dubai taxis to isolate drivers from riders are now being removed following recommendations from Dubai’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed exclusively to Gulf News on Friday.

Isolation barriers in all airport taxis, however, will remain in place, the RTA added.

RTA said the decision has been made according to the directives received from Dubai’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management and according to international best practices.

Taxi drivers have started receiving notices from their operators to bring their vehicles to the garage to remove the plastic sheet barriers.

Adherence to safety protocols

Pakistani taxi driver Khan Zada Mohd Aqeel told Gulf News that the plastic sheet installed in his taxi back in April was removed two days ago.

“But we continue to strictly follow all health and safety measures against COVID-19 such as wearing face masks and gloves, sanitising the vehicle and allowing only two passengers seated at the back and no passenger in front,” added Khan, who has been driving in Dubai for six years.

According to the RTA, all Dubai taxis undergo daily sanitisation and disinfection. Hand sanitisers are also available on-board, the authority added.

The following are the rationale for removal of isolation barriers in passenger taxis 1. International benchmarking

2. Mandatory requirement to wear mask

3. Taxi sanitisation to continue to ensure safety

4. Two-passenger rule to continue to ensure safety

“Taxi drivers strictly adhere to preventive practices including constantly wearing masks and gloves. They also follow strict guidelines in opening and closing taxi doors to minimise contact and infection in line with directives aimed at protecting the health and safety of the community,” RTA added.

Back in April, RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has also launched a self-sanitising booth for taxi drivers at their residence in Muhaisnah.