This week’s list focuses more on budget friendly things to do, because we know that you probably spent all your money celebrating Eid. Here are some affordable or discounted things to do this week.
BOLLYWOOD FILM FESTIVAL AT ROXY: Taking place on August 5 and 6 from 6.30pm, Bollywood film-fans can enjoy a two-day long bonanza celebrating everything Bollywood. The film festival will be complete with amazing entertainment, delicious food and more. Movie-goers can pick from a selection of Bollywood blockbusters to watch on the big screen including Good News, Dream Girl, Baaghi 3 and Tanhaji. The movie theatres will also receive a ‘Bollywood’ make-over for the film festival with the foyer transformed into something from a Bollywood movie set – complete with a red carpet. Ticket prices will start from Dh65 for Gold.
VISIT THE DUBAI AQUARIUM FOR DH100 LESS THAN USUAL: Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo have everything to keep the kids happy. This summer, a special deal allows you to buy a ticket at a reduced price from Dh175 to just Dh75 per person. The 10-million litre Dubai Aquarium tank, located on the Ground Level of The Dubai Mall, is one of the largest suspended aquariums in the world. It is home to thousands of aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species. Over 300 sharks and rays live in this tank.
GO TO THE MUSEUM OF ILLUSION IN AL SEEF: Offering a great summer deal, you can now visit the Mind-bending museum of illusions for Dh49 per person. The attraction, which is located in the heritage and cultural Al Seef development near Dubai Creek, plays all kinds of tricks on people’s brains, from making people wonder if the world around them is moving upside down to believing that a picture on the wall is pulsating. The Dubai edition of the Museum of Illusions is the biggest one to date with over 80 interactive exhibits designed to challenge the minds of people of all ages.
ENJOY A SOUK-WIDE LADIES NIGHT: Round up the girls on a Wednesday as Souk Madinat Jumeirah, one of Dubai’s most sought-after dining destinations, is set to launch an epic mid-week ladies’ night starting August 5. The new night offers three complimentary beverages between 6pm to 11pm across six venues around the Souk, including Belgian Beer Café, Trattoria, Americano, The Noodle House, McGettigan’s, and Perry & Blackwelder’s.
ANTIKA BAR’S WEEKLY STANDUP COMEDY SHOW: Antika Bar launch a weekly Stand-Up Comedy residency with the regional artist, Ali Al Sayed. Named the UAE’s “King of Comedy”, Ali has a lightning-fast wit and rapport with audiences that has allowed him to perform in numerous shows, concerts and TV shows around the world. For Dh80 per person from 8pm to 10pm every Tuesday enjoy the lighthearted and hilarious show alongside an a la carte menu of Levantine cuisine.
THIS WEEK’S HAPPY HOUR IS AT SOBE: Draw in the night with curated beverages, live entertainment, and house DJs at SoBe’s Sunset Hour, which takes place from Sunday to Thursday from 4pm till 7pm. With beverages starting from Dh35, SoBe is the perfect spot to enjoy the sunset views on the Palm.
TEACHERS APPRECIATION MONTH: This August, McGettigan’s Madinat are showing their love for teachers who have remained in Dubai over the summer with a whopping 75 per cent discount on beverages across the board. Every Tuesday throughout August, from 3-9pm, head over to the famous Irish pub and restaurant to dine with added value, teaching professionals need to show their teacher’s ID card to enjoy up to 75 per cent off the menu.
LADIES NIGHT AT CLAW BBQ: Claw at Souq Al Bahar is back, from 12pm daily. From great food and drinks served with truckloads of American hospitality, old-school arcade and board games, a free jukebox and live sports on the big screen. Ladies can enjoy a great deal on Tuesday night with unlimited beverages and 50 per cent off on food for the ladies, from 8pm to midnight.
KICK-OFF THE WEEKEND WITH A FREE POOL DAY: Drift Beach, the pool and beach club at the One & Only Royal Mirage, has launched a new deal that’s a perfect way to start your long weekend. Drift’s new ‘Chic Wednesdays’ event, offers guests free pool and beach access when they go for breakfast at Drift Restaurant from 9am until 12pm. Drift Restaurant recently expanded its opening hours and started serving a breakfast menu in late May. Some of their dishes include omelette egg with mushroom, tomatoes and sourdough toast, acai bowls, avocado on toast and much more. Where: One & Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina Cost: Approximately Dh120 for two When: Every Wednesday from 9am onward
Image Credit: Supplied
FREE LADIES POOL DAY: The Mosaic Pool and Bar at Kempinski has some great deals this summer. There’s free access for the first 40 ladies to visit the pool, every weekday. The Mosaic Chill Pool Bar, is open daily from 8am to 7.30pm. Otherwise, entry is priced at Dh250, but is fully redeemable on food and beverages. Other beverage deals apply as well, such as three selected hops in a chilled ice bucket, for Dhs100.
